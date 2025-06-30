With July nearly here, we've rounded up our latest highlights for the biggest new VR games arriving next month.

June might have been a quieter time, yet we still found ourselves considerably busy across VR/MR gaming. We reviewed Zombie Army VR, Little Thief, Neon Cipher, Wordomi and The Phoenix Gene, alongside offering hands-on impressions for Alliance Peacefighter, Badminton Time VR, The Smurfs - Flower Defense, and Exer Gale. We'll bring you our thoughts on Cave Crave and Neolithic Dawn soon, and V-Racer Hoverbike was another notable release.

Be sure to keep an eye out for any updates to this page; the UploadVR Showcase is returning on July 11 at 10am PT, and our accompanying Humble Bundle is also live with various SteamVR titles. We'll aim to continue refreshing this list if more games get announced or delayed beyond showcase announcements, too, and our upcoming VR games list remains regularly updated.

Right now, here are this July's highlights for new VR games on Quest, PC VR, PlayStation VR2, and Pico.

Firmament - July 2 (PS VR2)

Two years after its PC VR launch, Myst developers Cyan confirmed that its puzzle adventure game Firmament will arrive this month on PS VR2. Set in an abandoned steampunk world, Firmament sees you exploring three realms, joined by a clockwork companion and a mysterious apparition.

Cave Crave - July 10 (PS VR2)

Developed by 3R Games, Cave Crave involves exploring tight tunnels and caves as you try to find an escape. Featuring an optional horror mode, this requires marking clues across cave walls using chalk, clearing obstacles with a hammer, and using ice axes to climb across walls. It's now heading to PlayStation VR2, following last month's Quest launch.

Store links - PS VR2, Quest

Jungle Man - July 10 (Quest 3)

Jungle Man by Megaverse is a mixed reality arcade platformer that sees your play space turned into an obstacle course filled with vines. “Climb, swing, flail, and fall using only your hands as you guide Jungle Man through dynamic, procedurally generated obstacle courses that react to your real-world space,” states the developer.

Store links - Quest

Prison Boss Prohibition - July 10 (PC VR, Quest)

Prison Boss Prohibition is an expanded follow-up to Prison Boss VR set in the streets of New Yolk City. Developed by Trebuchet, this crafting job simulator lets you run a black-market empire in co-op, and the Quest version also supports mixed reality. The studio previously informed UploadVR that the PlayStation VR2 launch “will follow at a later date.”

Store links - PC VR, Quest

Requisition VR - July 10 (Pico, Quest)

0:00 / 0:52 1×

Developed by Arcadia VR, Requisition VR takes inspiration from Dead Rising and Saints and Sinners . You can craft increasingly absurd weaponry like electrically charged baseball bats using household items across an extraction-based PvPvE adventure. You'll scavenge for resources to create new weapons, teaming up with friends to defeat AI and human opponents. While the studio's X page currently states a July 10 launch, this may change as there's been repeat delays.

Store links - Pico (not live yet), Quest

Chess Club - July 18 (PS VR2)

Developed by Odders Lab, Chess Club previously reached Quest in 2021 before receiving a mixed reality update last year. Now coming to PlayStation VR2, this adaptation sees you compete across four different environments against your friends and computer controlled opponents. Ranked and casual matchmaking are supported, too.

Store links - PS VR2, Quest

Le Mans Ultimate - July 22 (PC VR)

Launched last year on Steam Early Access, Le Mans Ultimate by Studio 397 will reach version 1.0 soon. This landmark update also introduces two free 2025 cars, the Aston Martin Valkyrie LMH and Mercedes-AMG LMGT3, alongside promised improvements to polish and performance.

Store links - PC VR

Elemental Towers - July 23 (PC VR)

0:00 / 1:35 1×

Launching in early access, Elemental Towers VR is a magical FPS that sees you controlling the power of four elements, tasking you to construct legendary towers and restore balance to this world across a story mode. That's launching this month on Steam, while the Quest version lists a “summer 2025” release window.

Store links - PC VR, Quest

PianoCafe - July 30 (Quest)

0:00 / 1:04 1×

Reminiscent of PianoVision with a culinary twist, PianoCafe by Plai Technologies is a mixed reality game designed for Quest. This involves using real piano chords to prepare ghostly meals, serving enchanted customers by combining music learning with narrative-driven gameplay.

Store links - Quest

Bow Course - Archery Golf - July 2025 (PC VR)

Bow Course by Korpi Games is an archery golfing game that's currently in early access. Released on Quest in May with both single-player and multiplayer support, Bow Course promises realistic physics across two 9 target courses with customizable difficulty settings and whoever takes the least shots wins.

Store links - PC VR, Quest

Rogue Piñatas: VRmageddon - July 2025 (PC VR)

Developed by Nerd Ninjas, Rogue Piñatas: VRmageddon is a colorful action game where sentient piñatas have become tired of being attacked by humans and are fighting back. It supports four players with six themed levels ranging from suburban neighborhoods to deserts, and it's now heading to Steam following a prior Quest launch.

Store links - PC VR , Quest

Space Drop - July 2025 (PS VR2)

Previously released last year on Steam and Quest, Space Drop is a fast-paced sci-fi action game from Odania GmbH set in 2142. Competing in the “Universe Space Jumper Championship,” you play as a rookie competitor facing off against the galaxy’s other Space Jumpers.

Space Explorers Ultimate Edition - July 2025 (Quest)

0:00 / 0:46 1×

After working on several Space Explorers experiences like the ISS Experience, Felix & Paul Studios are now releasing what it calls “a revolutionary new chapter” in this series. Featuring mixed reality support and hand tracking controls, that's out later this month.

Store links - Quest

Premier League Player - July 2025 (Pico)

Premier League Player is the first officially licensed VR game based on the UK's Premier League. All 20 teams are represented with authentic kits and realistic stadiums, and the game also offers a 'Moments Mode' that lets you experience highlights from the 2023-2024 season. After last year's Quest launch, a Pico version is now arriving soon.

Store links - Pico, Quest

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate - July 2025 (Pico, PC VR)

Following April's launch on Quest and PS VR2, Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate now aims for a July launch on PC VR and Pico. Playing as Asher Neumann, this adventure focuses on escape room-style puzzles as you explore different time periods using your watch companion. However, be aware this could slip back, as the game's previously seen multiple delays.

If you're releasing a new VR game we should know about for this article or future monthly round-ups, you can use our contact page or email tips@uploadvr.com with details.

Interested in learning about more upcoming VR games? Take a look at our complete list below, which covers upcoming Quest, PC VR, PS VR2, Pico, Apple Vision Pro, and Android XR games: