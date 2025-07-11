Bearly Escape Gets Full Release Today On Quest And Steam

Claw machine puzzler Bearly Escape received its full release today on PC VR and Quest.

Previously released in early access two months ago, Bearly Escape by Time Traveller sees you exploring the stranger Everwood forest to find your missing dog, Robin. Uncovering a plot where the evil Dr. Kidd is confining these stolen animals inside claw machines, our goal is to free these creatures as you navigate through perilous platforming levels.

0:00 / 1:00 1×

As seen during our UploadVR Summer Showcase today, Bearly Escape is now available with Version 1.0 on both Steam and Quest. This update adds a conclusion to the game's storyline with its final chapters and new boss battles, alongside smashable claw machines and teleporting puzzles.

We went hands-on with the early access version back in May, finding an approachable puzzle platformer with “frustrating” claw machine controls.

This isn’t a seamless experience, which isn't entirely surprising for an Early Access game. While not every platforming level or first-person puzzle I tried is a winner, Bearly Escape's claw machine minigame feels like an appropriately frustrating and wonderfully accurate recreation of real-world arcade machines.

Bearly Escape is available now on Quest and Steam.