The Pirate: Republic of Nassau Is An Open-World VR Pirate Game

The Pirate: Republic of Nassau, an open-world pirate game from the Warplanes team, is out now on Quest in early access.

Launched last week in early access, The Pirate Republic of Nassau marks the latest release from Home Net Games following Shogun's Empire and Warplanes: Air Corp. Set in the early 18th-century world of piracy, you're tasked with becoming the captain of Nassau, an island in the Bahamas that once served as the hub of a pirate republic. Here, you can sail across the open waters to build up the city.

As the captain, you can choose whether to plunder ships or become a trader. Governors can offer new missions, rumors can be found in taverns to uncover different quests, ports and locations, and the studio states you can also produce your own goods. Other captains can also be recruited to command different ships, treasure can be found, while open sea combat lets you fight enemies with different ammunition and traps.

Currently, The Pirate: Republic of Nassau only supports solo gameplay but that's set to change in the future. The studio confirmed that a multiplayer mode is also in development, though a release date or wider release window is currently unknown. We'll keep you updated if we learn more.

While Home Net Games is best known these days for its work on the Warplanes VR games - WW1 Fighters, Battles over Pacific, and Air Corp - the studio released two prior flatscreen entries in The Pirate series. Caribbean Hunt launched back in 2016, while Plague of the Dead arrived the following year, and both games are now free-to-play.

The Pirate: Republic of Nassau is available now on the Meta Horizon Store.