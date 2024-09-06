Shogun’s Empire Looks Like Shogun: Total War In VR On Quest

Shogun’s Empire looks like Shogun: Total War with turn-based combat, and the VR strategy game is out now on Quest.

Created by Home Net Games, best known for the Warplanes series, Shogun's Empire is a VR adaptation of the 2019 flatscreen game Shogun's Empire: Hex Commander. Featuring Japanese voice acting, seasonal cycles and visuals inspired by historical paintings, Shogun's Empire promises "dozens" of campaigns based around 15 historical clans, seeing you conquer provinces and strengthen your forces. Here's the launch trailer.

"Make alliances, declare wars and maintain your honor level to get better prices and respect amongst your neighbours. Create a strong economy and provide food for your troops, upgrade provinces to ultimately build an unstoppable army," states the studio on the store page.

As you continue conquering new regions, you'll gain access to new types of units like ashigaru, samurai, or ninjas. Shogun's Empire also includes "various" sword-wielding units, ranged troops armed with bows or rifles, cavalry to send across open battlefields, and high-powered cannons effective for castle sieges. Soldiers will gradually earn experience, and every army general can provide morale boosts or bonuses like extra combat skills.

Shogun's Empire is available now on the Meta Quest platform with a free trial.