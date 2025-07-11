Sky Runner: Drone Hero Gets Full Release This Month

Sky Runner: Drone Hero will officially launch in a “reimagined” form with new content later this month on Quest 3.

Developed by RudyAA and Flat2VR Studios, we praised mixed reality drone playground Sky Runner when it first appeared last year for its “masterful use” of the Quest 3 spatial mesh. As confirmed during our UploadVR Summer Showcase, it's now getting an official launch on July 31 with new content and expanded mechanics. Here's the new trailer.

Publisher Impact Inked describes this as Sky Runner: Drone Hero returning “in a totally reimagined form” that's been “rebuilt from the ground up” since it initially appeared as Bomber Drone. You'll carry out search-and-rescue operations using grappling hooks, pilot your futuristic RC Drone using flight mechanics while avoiding traps, battling aliens, and more.

As for what's new in Sky Runner: Drone Hero, this now comes with four new themed campaign chapters featuring 20 missions. 1v1 multiplayer dogfights are also included, alongside a full in-game level editor where you can set obstacles and add objectives. Finally, Impact Inked confirmed a new demo also launches today with several new missions and the level editor.

Sky Runner: Drone Hero is out now exclusively on Quest 3 in early access, and the full release will follow on July 31. While it's currently priced at $8.99, that price will increase to $19.99 with the official launch.