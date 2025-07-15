Besiege VR Confirms Release Date On Quest

Besiege VR, the upcoming war machine construction sandbox, reaches Quest later this month.

Announced in April by 3R Games, who recently launched claustrophobic climbing game Cave Crave, Besiege first appeared over a decade ago on flatscreen platforms before receiving its full release. Co-published by Spiderling Studios, this upcoming VR adaptation is being “rebuilt from the ground up” with a full remake that promises a new motion control scheme, haptic feedback, and 3D audio.

As seen in last week's UploadVR Summer Showcase, here is the latest trailer.

Your goal in Besiege VR is to construct medieval siege machines and more modern designs with over 70 parts available, creating weapons like catapults and mechs. 3R Games is promising a 55-level campaign, and the initial announcement advised there will be three sandbox environments using different designs to experiment with.

As previously confirmed, Besiege VR can also import your machines from the PC version onto Quest. The studio states that “not all machine sizes and features will be 1:1 transferable to VR” because of hardware limitations, and Besiege VR also won't include any of the flatscreen game's post-launch expansions. Should that change in the future, we'll keep you updated.

We'll bring you our full review of this adaptation when we can, and Besiege VR reaches the Meta Quest platform on July 31 for $20.