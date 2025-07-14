Ghost Town Is Out Now For PC VR - Quest 3 Graphics Comparison

Ghost Town from Fireproof Games is out soon for both PC VR and Quest 3, so we decided to put them side-by-side for a graphics and performance comparison. Read on for the results.

Known for its acclaimed The Room series, Fireproof Games has once again delivered a captivating experience with Ghost Town. Reviewed positively on Quest, we praised it as a standout atmospheric journey filled with mysterious environments, engaging puzzles, and a narrative steeped in sustained suspense and emotional depth.

In this game, you step into the shoes of Edith Penrose as she investigates the disappearance of her brother. Set against the backdrop of a ghost-hunting detective agency, you navigate a spirit-filled London while encountering supernatural mysteries that reveal themselves by solving intricate environmental and mechanical puzzles.

0:00 / 0:59 1× Gameplay captured by UploadVR

Graphics Comparison: Quest 3 vs PC VR

One of the standout features of Ghost Town across both systems is its atmospheric environments, which are brought to life through strong attention to detail in lighting, sound, and the high-quality textures used. Whether playing on PC or Quest 3, you'll find yourself immersed in a world rich with eye candy and a good story.

When looking at the visual differences between the PC and Quest 3 versions, it's remarkable how closely they resemble one another. Last year we put out a few graphics comparisons for popular games like Metro Awakening and Alien: Rogue Incursion, where it was easier to see the differences across systems with those titles. With Ghost Town, the lines blur a bit, so here are some of the differences that we found to be noticeable:

Image captured by UploadVR

Atmosphere & Lighting

Environments on both platforms are strikingly similar. On the Quest 3, the lighting and environmental effects are a bit less polished than on PC, with atmospherics like fog seeming to be missing in some areas where they were noticeably rendered in the PC version. As was mentioned in our Alien: Rogue Incursion review, atmospherics contribute to creating a spookier ambiance, and when they're gone, it is noticeable. The Quest 3 version still holds up admirably though, providing a clean and immersive experience even with its slightly muted atmospheric effects.

Image captured by UploadVR

Textures & Detail Levels

Textures remain consistently high-quality across both systems. Decaying structures and the ghostly apparitions that populate the game are rendered with impressive fidelity on Quest 3, though the PC version maintains an edge in sharpness and detail, which is unsurprising with the vast difference in processing power. In the PC version, there are also more objects rendered into each scene, making the environments feel more believable.

Performance

Performance on the Quest 3 is usually outstanding, despite some very occasional frame drops during graphically intense scenes. The overall experience on both systems is fluid, and with minimal lag, Quest 3 players can expect a seamless journey through the haunting world of Ghost Town and one that is very comparable to the PC version.

Graphically, Ghost Town on Quest 3 stands almost shoulder-to-shoulder with its PC VR counterpart, making it an example of what Meta's standalone hardware is truly capable of. Quest 3 owners can rest assured that you'll be able to fully appreciate the game's haunted environments and get a very similar experience without tethering to a PC. With the Steam release, PC VR players after that slight bump in fidelity now have it.

For fans of paranormal adventures, Ghost Town offers an unforgettable journey into the supernatural. Whether you play it on PC or Quest 3, be prepared for a thrilling and engaging experience that showcases Fireproof Games' commitment to quality and deep immersion.