Le Mans Ultimate Leaves Early Access Next Month On SteamVR

Le Mans Ultimate, an official game for the FIA World Endurance Championship, enters full release next month on SteamVR.

Previously released last year on Steam Early Access, Le Mans Ultimate by Studio 397 will reach version 1.0 on July 22. Announced before this year's famous 24-hour race kicks off, this landmark update also introduces two free 2025 cars, the Aston Martin Valkyrie LMH and Mercedes-AMG LMGT3, alongside promised improvements to polish and performance. All 2025 official liveries will be included for free too.

While this won't be available at Version 1.0's release, Studio 397 also confirmed that Le Mans Ultimate will add the European Le Mans Series. This category also sees the introduction of both the Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) and LMP3 class vehicles, and three famous circuits: Silverstone, Paul Ricard (Le Castellet) and Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Pricing and a release window will be shared “in the coming months.”

As for what's next, the developer confirmed it's planning further updates following Version 1.0. That includes a single-player career mode that's “currently in early production,” letting you take on roles within set teams and progress through the ranks while making “career-impacting choices based on race results.” Driver swaps are also mentioned, and a Q1 2026 release is targeted.

Version 1.0 arrives on July 22 on Steam with PC VR support, and it's out now in early access.