Badminton Time VR Arrives Today On PlayStation VR2

Badminton Time VR brings the multiplayer arcade sports game to PlayStation VR2 today.

Developed by Fishing Cactus, Badminton Time VR first appeared last year on Nintendo Switch before getting a VR version on Quest. Now available on PlayStation VR2, this family-friendly multiplayer game comes with mini-games, an arcade mode with power up items, and a more realistic mode for recreating the popular racket sport.

I went hands-on with the new PlayStation VR2 edition before today's launch. After spending some time with the surprisingly expansive cartoony avatar creator, which also hides the welcome comfort setting for choosing between left and right-handed gameplay, it isn't long before you start diving in.

At its core, Badminton Time VR offers a faithful recreation of the sport that's serviceable without ever being truly exciting. While it's hardly exactly pushing the headset's limits, there's an enjoyably colorful range of courts ranging from tropical locations to the North Pole. Both arcade mode and realistic mode feature a good range of gameplay modes; tournaments, AI matches, online against friends, and ranked options are all here.

Arcade mode tries to keep things interesting with power ups you can use against opponents. VR makes items like the octopus obscuring your vision more challenging, while others include ghost shuttlecocks your opponent can't see. It's an appealing set of gimmicks for a younger audience, though realistic mode is my preferred choice as I enjoy playing a more direct adaptation of the sport.

I'm not fond of the mini-game selection, though. Whether it's trying to shoot your shuttlecock into a treasure chest for points or hitting balloons of a specific color, they're quite simplistic. Hitting the targets requires a level of precision that's difficult to achieve without the weight feedback. Haptic feedback only goes so far, the auto aim is often noticeable, and I can't see myself coming back.

We've seen no end of VR tennis games before like Tennis On-Court and First Person Tennis, so I'm glad Badminton finally gets one too. While it benefits from a colorful presentation that's got plenty of gameplay modes, it's just not that compelling and often feels shallow. If you're after a new family-friendly sports game, Badminton Time VR just about does the job.

Badminton Time VR is out now on Quest and PlayStation VR2.