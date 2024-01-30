After some new VR games in February 2024? Here's our latest monthly highlights.

2024 hasn't long begun and already, it's been a busy year. While Apple Vision Pro has dominated headlines before this month's launch, we've already seen notable releases like UNDERDOGS, Crumbling, Bulletstorm VR, Demeter: The Asklepios Chronicles, Toy Trains, Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye, Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem and more, while The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Space Salvage received Quest 3 updates.

While you'd normally expect a new headset's launch to factor in some big releases, it's pretty clear that Apple Vision Pro isn't heavily focusing on gaming. That said, there are still plenty of VR games coming this month, so be sure to bookmark this page. We'll update this list as more VR games get confirmed release dates.

You can find our more comprehensive upcoming VR games list here, but for now, these are the big games reaching Quest, PC VR, Pico, PSVR 2 and Apple Vision Pro in February 2024.

Project Demigod - February 1 (PC VR, Quest)

Developed by Omnifarious Studios, Project Demigod is a superhero simulator that previously launched on Quest App Lab and Steam Early Access. Entering full release this month with a new content update, publisher Fast Travel Games confirms that adds a 'Hero Events' system, integrated mod support and more.

Rogue Stargun - February 1 (Quest)

Rogue Stargun is a space combat sim coming to Quest App Lab. Featuring a story-driven solo campaign across 24 missions, you can pilot five unique starfighters with an interactive VR cockpit, using virtual hands to interact with controls like the flight stick, targeting system and more.

Home Detective - February 1 (PC VR)

Developed by David Addis, mixed reality experience Home Detective turned your living room into a crime scene, and following last year's Quest release, it's now receiving a PC VR port. Subtitled the 'Immersive Edition,' that removes MR support and uses a fully immersive virtual apartment instead.

No More Rainbows - February 1 (Pico)

A VR mix of Super Meat Boy & Super Mario Bros, Squido's No More Rainbows is an adventure platformer that uses arm-based locomotion. Playing as The Beast, you find your moody home world turned into a blissful paradise and it's time to reclaim it. Following Steam and Quest releases last year and numerous post-launch updates, Pico is next.

Apple Vision Pro Games - February 2

So far, we've only seen a handful of confirmed Apple Vision Pro VR/AR games, though Apple prefers calling them "spatial games." It's clear Apple doesn't see this new headset primarily as a gaming device, but if you're picking up Apple Vision Pro this month, here are the games you can buy at launch.

Mixture - February 6 (PSVR 2)

Developed by Polish studio Played With Fire, Mixture was previously released on Quest and Pico. Promising a Moss-inspired high fantasy platformer, you play as two characters; a small knight and a Master Alchemist. Following on from the PSVR 2 version, it's also coming to Steam at an unknown release date.

Border Bots VR - February 8 (PC VR, PSVR 2, Quest)

Developed by vTime Games and published by Team17, Border Bots VR presents a comedic robot-ified take on border patrol that feels like a mix between Job Simulator and Startenders. That's coming to PSVR 2, PC VR and Quest.

Dead Hook - February 8 (PC VR, Pico, PSVR 2)

Published by Joy Way, Dead Hook is a VR FPS roguelike that takes clear inspiration from Doom. Set on the planet Resaract, you must shoot his way through demon hordes. Following last year's release on Quest and the subsequent 'Tear Apart' update, that's now reaching Steam, PSVR 2 and Pico.

OVRDARK: A Do Not Open Story - February 9 (PC VR, PSVR 2)

OVRDARK: A Do Not Open Story is a new VR horror game coming to PSVR 2 and Steam. A VR focused sequel to Do Not Open, you play as George Foster, an investigator that visits the mansion after what happened in the first game, faced by the malevolent presence of Mike Goreng.

Max Mustard - February 14 (Quest)

Max Mustard is a VR platformer from Richie's Plank Experience developer Toast Interactive. Much like Moss, you embody a character that looks down on the game's environments, manipulating elements to assist Maxthrough this world. Featuring 40 levels and four bosses, it's getting an early access launch on App Lab, being delisted on March 7 and entering full release on March 21.

Titanic: A Space Between - February 14 (Quest)

Titanic: A Space Between describes itself as a time travel VR rescue mission. You'll be sent back in time onto the Titanic with the aim of traveling through the ship and investigating what happened to a woman named Diana, who may have gotten stuck on board. PC VR, PSVR 2, Pico and Omni One versions are also in development.

Survivorman VR: The Descent - February 15 (PC VR, PSVR 2)

Based on Canadian filmmaker Les Stroud's Survivorman series, Survivorman VR: The Descent is a first-person survival adventure sim that initially launched last year. Now arriving on Steam and PSVR 2, a content update for the Quest version will launch simultaneously.

Under Cover - February 15 (Quest)

Created by Thunderful Group and Coatsink, Under Cover takes direct inspiration from 90s shooters. Playing as two undercover agents taking down an evil organization, this promises a 5-6 hour campaign in either solo play or co-op, letting you chain kills to reward you with higher scores. That's coming to Quest.

Vail VR - February 15 (PC VR, Quest)

Released last year in early access by developer AEXLAB, Vail VR is a competitive 5v5 tactical shooter that supports cross-platform multiplayer. Featuring twelve maps and multiple game modes, the full release arrives on Quest and Steam this month.

Happy Hour Hero - February 16 (PC VR, Quest)

Happy Hour Hero describes itself as a "flow-state VR bartending game" where you compete to become the town's best bartender. Featuring four modes, two minigames, leaderboards and seven drinks to master, that's reaching PC VR and Quest, while a Steam demo's available now.

Train Chase - February 16 (PSVR 2)

Previously available on Quest App Lab and Steam, Train Chase is a wave shooter from solo developer Rhine Games. Now coming to PSVR 2, you're tasked with fending off drones, turrets and vehicles on a train.

MADiSON VR - February 20 (PC VR, PSVR 2)

Released for PC and consoles in 2022, MADiSON VR adapts the flatscreen first-person survival horror game for PSVR 2 and SteamVR. As Luca, who wakes up in a dark room with his hands covered in blood. Going up against the eponymous demonic ghost, there's no weaponry and players must depend on an instant camera to solve puzzles.

Bootstrap Island - February 22 (PC VR)

Bootstrap Island is a Robinson Crusoe-inspired PC VR survival game, seeing you play as the sole shipwreck survivor on a 17th-century tropical island with an active volcano looming. That reaches Steam Early Access this month with a full release planned for 2025, while additional ports are eventually planned for Viveport, Rift and PSVR 2.

VR Skater - February 22 (PC VR)

Nearly three years after releasing in Steam Early Access and last year's PSVR 2 launch, VR Skater by Deficit Games finally receives a full release on Steam. That follows the recent SL Pro Series Tour DLC which added five new maps.

Operation Serpens - February 23 (PSVR 2)

Published by VRKiwi, Operation Serpens is an arcade-like action shooter that sees you fighting the Snakes Organization. Featuring up to four-player co-op multiplayer, a solo campaign and zombies survival mode, it also includes bHaptics support. It's also available on Quest and Steam.

Rock and Roots - February 28 (PC VR, Quest)

Created by XOCUS (Z-Race, Presentiment of Death), Rock and Roots is a new fantasy VR adventure. "Summon your enigmatic guardians of the woods with a magical hand to face the challenges. Conjure spells, dive into the magic world and reclaim your rightful place on the throne," states the official description. That's coming to Quest and Steam.

Hunt Together - February 2024 (PC VR)

Hunt Together is a new PvP psychological horror game from Iron VR. Featuring 1v1 duels and a 1v3 'Hide and Seek' mode, you'll be armed with various items, skills, and more to defeat your opponent. Previously released on Quest last month, Hunt Together will support cross-platform multiplayer with the PC VR version.

The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend - February 2024 (PC VR, Quest)

The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend comes from Singer Studios. Directed by Eloise Singer, this narrative adventure game stars Lucy Liu as 19th-century pirate Cheng Shih who sailed the South China Sea. That's reaching Steam and Quest.

Stranger Things VR - February 2024 (Quest)

Stranger Things VR is a psychological horror action game from Tender Claws with MR support. Playing as the main antagonist from season four, Vecna, you fend off monsters, form the hive mind and enact his plan for revenge against Eleven and Hawkins. Currently only confirmed for Quest , it's also planned for "major VR platforms."

If you've got an update for a VR game we should know about for this article or future updates, you can use our contact page or email tips@uploadvr.com with details.

