Project Demigod enters full release soon on Quest and Steam.

Developed by Omnifarious Studios, we previously learned during last month's UploadVR Winter Showcase that the superhero simulator would receive a full launch in 2024. Currently available on Quest App Lab and Steam Early Access, publisher Fast Travel Games announced that Project Demigod enters full release next week, accompanied by a new content update.

Detailed in a press release, Fast Travel Games confirmed Project Demigod's full version adds a 'Hero Events' system, letting you tackle waves of enemies across specific locations. Integrated mod support was also highlighted alongside performance optimizations and a post-launch content roadmap is planned, including a brand new enemy type.

Project Demigod enters full release on February 1 on Quest and Steam for $19.99. While it's out now in early access, Fast Travel Games confirms that after January 25, the App Lab version will be unavailable for purchase until the full launch.