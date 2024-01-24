 Skip to content
VR Gaming

VR Superhero Sim Project Demigod Secures Full Release Date On Quest & PC VR

 &  Henry Stockdale
Project Demigod

Project Demigod enters full release soon on Quest and Steam.

Developed by Omnifarious Studios, we previously learned during last month's UploadVR Winter Showcase that the superhero simulator would receive a full launch in 2024. Currently available on Quest App Lab and Steam Early Access, publisher Fast Travel Games announced that Project Demigod enters full release next week, accompanied by a new content update.

Detailed in a press release, Fast Travel Games confirmed Project Demigod's full version adds a 'Hero Events' system, letting you tackle waves of enemies across specific locations. Integrated mod support was also highlighted alongside performance optimizations and a post-launch content roadmap is planned, including a brand new enemy type.

Project Demigod enters full release on February 1 on Quest and Steam for $19.99. While it's out now in early access, Fast Travel Games confirms that after January 25, the App Lab version will be unavailable for purchase until the full launch.

