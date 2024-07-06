Want this week's biggest VR news? Here's our latest roundup with a few stories you may have missed.

We saw several notable developments in VR hardware news. Quest v67 lets you freely position windows, and any Quest MR app can now disable the boundary. Lynx-R1 production was described as "an absolute mess," Surreal Touch is a new 6DoF tracked VR controller for Apple Vision Pro, Apple is reportedly now using the Dual Loop band for Vision Pro demos, and Pico is opening up its store.

With VR gaming, Asgard's Wrath 2 kicked off its latest cosmic event, The House of Da Vinci VR is adapting the puzzle adventure this year, July's Quest+ monthly games are now live, Tim Sweeney reconfirmed there are no plans for Fortnite VR support, and Attack on Titan: Unbreakable got a release date. We also covered Archery RED, Meta Horizon Worlds, Leeroy, Mare, and VRChat, and our UploadVR Summer Showcase reveals can be found below.

Our full coverage is listed here. For everything else, here are our top five VR news stories that we initially missed these last two weeks:

Steam Summer Sale Features Returning PC VR Highlights

The Steam Summer Sale is live until July 11, and the usual selection of PC VR games is on offer. Discounted highlights include Assetto Corsa (90%), Half-Life: Alyx (66%), Ghosts of Tabor (30%), Elite Dangerous (70%), Arizona Sunshine 2 (40%), Microsoft Flight Simulator (50%), F1 24 (40%), Riven (26%), Escape Simulator VR (40%) and Demeo (50%).

Starwave Mixes High-Energy Music With Freeform Movement Soon On Quest

One of our numerous reveals during the UploadVR Summer Showcase, Starwave is described as a "cosmic voyage of high-energy music and exhilarating freeform movement inviting you to discover a new way to flow." Promising a musical journey between 36 areas within six different galaxies, that's coming to Quest 2 and Quest 3 this September.

Racket Club, the social racket sports VR title from Resolution Games, recently introduced a new 'Body Movement' update. That introduced LIV Integration, a body movement upgrade for avatars, increased resolution for the Quest 3 version, and various bug fixes.

Hyper Dash, the free-to-play VR multiplayer team-based shooter from Triangle Factory (Breachers), received a 'Social Hubdate.' Alongside an overhaul that merges the victory room, guns, customization, and the shop into the lobby, this also introduces weekly challenges and a new maximum rank from level 100 to level 999. Further details are available on the official Discord server.

Venture's Gauntlet Is Adding A PC VR Exclusive Map

Venture's Gauntlet, the deadly VR obstacle course game recently released on Quest, Pico, and Steam, is getting a PC VR exclusive map based on Norway. Detailed on X (formerly Twitter), BearHammer Games confirmed this map will feature "some destructible environments and some new climbing obstacles," and that's coming soon.

Looking for further stories? Here's everything else we've spotted this week.

