All worlds in Meta's Horizon Worlds "metaverse" platform now work in web browsers and on smartphones.

Meta first launched Horizon Worlds on web and mobile in beta almost a year ago in August 2023. It was limited to only a single world at first, the Super Rumble FPS developed with professional tools by Meta's first-party studio Ouro Interactive, and over time Meta added web and mobile support to more worlds developed by Ouro and contracted external studios.

Now all worlds, whether developed by users inside VR or professionals with desktop tools, are available on web and mobile. Worlds that are specifically optimized for web and mobile will show an 'Optimized' tag, but you can still join worlds that aren't.

Rather than locally rendering the world on your device, Horizon Worlds on web and mobile appears to use Meta's cloud streaming technology, likely originating from its 2019 acquisition of PlayGiga.

The change comes as Horizon Worlds is rolling out to all countries where Quest headsets are sold. Previously, it was only available in USA, Canada, UK, France, Spain, Ireland, and Iceland.

You can access Meta Horizon Worlds in a compatible web browser at horizon.meta.com, via the Meta Quest smartphone app, or of course in VR via Quest 2, Quest Pro, Quest 3, or the Meta Quest Link PC VR platform.