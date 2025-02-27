HTC's new Viverse Worlds metaverse platform can run in VR via your web browser, thanks to WebXR.

That means you can access it in VR on almost any headset without installing an app. Just navigate to the Viverse Worlds website and jump in.

This makes Viverse Worlds unique compared to other popular VR metaverse platforms like Meta Horizon Worlds, VRChat, Rec Room, and Roblox. While Meta Horizon Worlds can run in your PC or laptop's web browser in flatscreen mode, accessing it in VR requires the app, only available on Quest and Rift headsets.

Viverse Worlds destinations can be created with HTC's Viverse Create web tool, or in the PlayCanvas web game engine via the new Viverse extension for it.

You can import your own custom assets, like 3D models, or easily use assets from Epic Games' Sketchfab service in Viverse Create.

Further, Viverse Worlds supports Gaussian splats and HTC's Polygon Streaming technology for higher fidelity worlds, which the company claims "allows anyone to share detailed, immersive 3D models that can be viewed on any device and platform".

Viverse Worlds is available on the web, compatible with "any" device.