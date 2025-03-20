McDonald's Launches First Official VRChat World, Inspired By Its Iconic Fries

McDonald's Japan launched its first official VRChat world to commemorate a new promotional campaign starring the biggest real-life and virtual artists in the country.

In 2023, McDonald's Japan launched the Tiro Remix project, a special nationwide promotional campaign that remixed two of the biggest songs of that year, Ado’s Show and Asmi’s Paku. This created a new song that uses the iconic sound of McDonald's fries being prepared as the song's beat.

The project's success saw them repeat the project the following year with a new slate of artists. Now in its third year, the company has brought three of the biggest artists in Japan today in Ado, YOASOBI and Hololive VTuber Hoshimachi Suisei, for an all-new song and promotional campaign.

To expand the campaign's latest iteration, alongside selling a special t-shirt and decorating their central Shibuya store based on characters in the new music video, the company collaborated with Suisei for a special YouTube livestream. This took place in a limited-time McDonald's fries-themed world inside VRChat, which allowed visitors to enjoy their first ever ‘virtual McDonald's fries’.

This unique world is the first-ever official VRChat world developed by McDonald's, and it's themed around the experience of visiting their Japanese stores. Picking up packets of fries from the food table will trigger a ‘tirori’ sound often heard in Japanese stores as the fries are being prepared, while it’s also possible to pick out and eat individual fries from the packets.

With multiple packets sitting tantalizingly on the table for visitors to eat, those who visit the world as a group can share the experience with friends, just like in a real McDonald's. It’s also possible to pose with virtual standees based on the fries mascot and characters from the music video.

Although the music video produced for the Tiro Remix campaign is limited to audiences in Japan, you can visit the McDonald's Virtual Tirori World for free in VRChat from any country for a limited time until June 17th.