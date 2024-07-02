Attack On Titan VR: Unbreakable will receive a staggered launch, entering early access this month on Quest.

Previously announced in 2022, Attack On Titan VR: Unbreakable from UNIVRS (Be The Hero, Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing) is an upcoming 3D maneuvering action-adventure game. Following last year's late delay, the studio confirmed Unbreakable's early access release arrives on July 23 with Chapters 1 and 2, both promising "2-3 hours" of gameplay.

Content warning: The trailer below features violence and nudity.

Based on the Attack on Titan manga and anime series, Unbreakable includes Japanese and English voice acting support with subtitles for both languages. You become a new Scout Regiment recruit fighting the Titans to protect mankind, using the virtual Omni-Directional Mobility (ODM) Gear to target their vulnerable necks with your dual blades.

"Complete timed objectives including outpost defense, securing supply drops to aid fellow soldiers in combat, and slash towering Titans as they increase in difficulty. Earn more stars for extra points to unlock better equipment like upgraded blades and firearms, as well as new skills and abilities," confirms the developer in a press release.

UNIVRS also outlined Attack On Titan VR: Unbreakable's future plans in a roadmap, stating that the early access version is single-player only for the first two chapters. While it's unclear how many additional chapters will be added or what the price will increase, those chapters and co-op mode will follow in "later 2024."

Attack On Titan VR: Unbreakable early access roadmap

Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable will arrive on July 23 for the Meta Quest platform, retailing for $4.99 during the early access period.