XR News Roundup: Audio Trip, Raindance Immersive, GORN 2 & More

Across gaming, this week's Creature Feature had plenty of reveals with new games like Crossings, Deadly Delivery and Adepts Arena, alongside updates on Laser Dance, Maestro and more. Dungeons of Eternity gave us a first look at PC VR gameplay, Zombie Army VR had a late delay, COLD VR is getting a major update soon, and other new announcements include Neon Cipher and Syberia VR.

With hardware, Apple reportedly plans to launch its smart glasses in late 2026 as Google offered another look at its own glasses during I/O. Meta Horizon OS v77 is testing a complete UI overhaul and turning Instagram photos 3D. Xreal One Glasses will support 6DoF with a new eye add-on, and Godot now includes rudimentary visionOS support.

Audio Trip Adds Five New Songs With Next Week's Neon Disco Pack

One of VR's oldest rhythm games, Audio Trip will receive a new 'Neon Disco' DLC pack next week with five new songs on Quest and Steam. Priced at $7.99 with support for all difficulties and gameplay modifiers, here's the full track list.

Now Move by Captain Joz.

Neon Soul by CTRL S.

Paradise by Duce Williams.

Make My Love Your Home by Nenor.

Disco Shapira by Omri Smadar.

Raindance Immersive 2025 Kicks Off On June 6

The 10th Raindance Immersive festival kicks off next month with 32 different immersive projects participating, and it's once again split into two components. The online festival commences from June 6 until June 29 in VRChat, alongside an in-person Immersive Showcase at Vue Piccadilly from June 19-22.

Boule Petanque Is A Social VR Game Set In Paris

Originally launched on Quest in 2021, Boule Petanque is a social sports game that aims to bring petanque, boules, and boccia into your living room. In a recent major update, the developers introduced a new game environment, multiplayer mode improvements with a new spectator mode, support for new Meta Avatars, and higher resolution textures for Quest 3 and 3S.

Dum Justice Returns To Among Us 3D As A Permanent Mode

You may recall last year that Among Us 3D (then known as Among Us VR) hosted a series of limited time events. This week, Schell Games confirmed that Dum Justice is returning once more on May 29 and adding The Vigilante as a permanent role in-game. More will be shared in the coming days.

GORN 2 Added 90Hz Quest 3 Support And New Endless Mode Variant

Brutal VR arena battler GORN 2 received its first major update following last month's launch. This introduced an endless mode variant called 'BEKIVU Mode' where you never regain health and new random bonus objectives in endless. Five new gold weapons can be unlocked after reaching a certain kill count in BEKIVU Mode, while other changes include 90Hz support on Quest 3.

