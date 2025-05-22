Neon Cipher Is A Sci-Fi Puzzle Platformer Inspired By Moss And Portal

Neon Cipher is a new VR puzzle action platformer inspired by Moss and Portal, and it's out next month on Quest and Steam.

Developed by Vancouver studio eXomorph Games, the studio describes Neon Cipher as a blend of “the tactile diorama style of Moss with the structured, test-chamber design of Portal.” Featuring 50 levels with a mix of first and third-person gameplay mechanics, you play as a hacker and your goal is to fight enemies while solving puzzles as you break into the evil XE_CORP's database.

Third-person segments use gamepad-style controls as you move the character around, collecting all the keys across each level to complete your task. Should your character need help moving around an environment, your controllers can both move platforms and temporarily stun enemies. You can even make your own objects through a built-in editor.

Studio head Jon Bogert advised Neon Cipher began life as a school project during his programming degree, sticking to a smaller scope across a three-month schedule. Bogert states he returned to the idea post graduation to expand upon it, and that it's now ready for release six months later.

Neon Cipher arrives on June 6 on PC VR and Quest 3, and a Quest 2/Pro version is coming “as soon as possible.”