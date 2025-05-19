Deadly Delivery Is A Comedic Co-Op VR Horror Game In A Haunted Mine

Deadly Delivery is a comedic VR co-op horror game where you deliver parcels across a haunted mine on Quest and Steam.

Revealed during today's Creature Feature presentation, Deadly Delivery is the latest game from Flat Head Studio. Playing as a goblin with up to four people, these dangerous shipping tasks involve avoiding monsters as you drop off packages. You need to try to reach your quota, survive, and “pay back your student loans.”

The game uses physics-based gameplay and arms you with “questionable” equipment across procedurally generated tunnels, which involves sneaking and sprinting through to survive. Not much else is currently known, though Deadly Delivery's official website confirms a closed beta will be held via Discord. It's unclear at this time if cross-platform multiplayer is supported.

As for Flat Head Studio, Deadly Delivery marks its second title following 2023's time loop puzzle adventure We Are One. At the time, we praised it in our review for its “surprisingly intuitive” mechanics that deliver a “refreshing and unconventional” puzzle experience.

Deadly Delivery doesn't have a confirmed release date, but it's coming in Q4 2025 on Quest and Steam.