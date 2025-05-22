COLD VR Gets Campaign Overhaul With Free SUB-ZERO Edition Update Soon

COLD VR: SUB-ZERO Edition overhauls the action shooter with a free update next month, and we interviewed the developer to learn more.

Previously launched in February, COLD VR by Allware LLC is an action game where time slows down as you move. Marking its first major post-launch update, the upcoming SUB-ZERO Edition introduces a campaign overhaul with five new levels, updates to existing levels, visual upgrades across Quest and Steam, and native bHaptics support.

The upcoming changes don't stop there, either. COLD VR's horror-themed Backroom levels are now optional, while the game's introduction scene and main menu have been completely overhauled to get you “into the action more swiftly.” Other tweaks include promised improvements to the enemy AI, alongside the ability to pick up weapons dropped by enemies.

Before today's announcement, UploadVR interviewed Allware's CEO and founder, Carlos Alfonso Crespo Ramirez, to learn more via a written Q&A. Beginning by addressing COLD VR's mixed reception, Ramirez spoke candidly about the launch feedback that ultimately shaped his work on this update.

“I'll be blunt: the feedback was mixed but absolutely necessary. At launch, we had a mixture of things that I wanted to address. I really listened to the VR

community; what felt clunky, what broke immersion, and what didn’t make you want to throw yourself around the room, and built this update around those needs.”

Ramirez acknowledges comparisons with Superhot VR as another problem, though he understands why this happened due to the slow-motion moments and visual similarities. Calling both titles “practically opposites” in terms of gameplay, he believes the similarities gave some players the wrong impression.

“Superhot is this measured, strategic [slow-motion] ballet, whereas COLD VR is

pure, unfiltered chaos that makes you tear around the room. I channeled the vibe,

but that’s where the similarities end.”

New screenshots for COLD VR

With the thought process behind the campaign's rework, Ramirez informed me he looked across every level to see what clicked and what “felt flat.” I'm told the responsiveness has been upped to ensure tighter aiming and smoother movement. The Backrooms are now an optional challenge to avoid interrupting the main campaign flow.

“Every existing level was tweaked, enemy waves rebalanced, the pacing was smoothed out, and then we added five brand-new levels to give players a totally new experience.”

Other new additions include grabbing weapons dropped by enemies, something the original release didn't support. Elsewhere, Ramirez advised the PC VR edition will benefit from better performance and visual enhancements, while the SUB-ZERO Edition will make lighting adjustments and update the “overall look and feel” of the game across all platforms.

Regarding PlayStation VR2, Ramirez states it's too early to comment on specifics like performance targets or PS5 Pro upgrades. However, when it does launch on Sony's headset, that will coincide with an additional content update.

“I want the PS VR2 version to release with a new content update that, without

giving away too much, is supposed to take COLD into an even COLDER territory.”

COLD VR: SUB-ZERO Edition launches as a free update on June 2 on Quest and PC VR, and the PlayStation VR2 version will follow “in the near future.”