When used with Xreal Beam Pro, the new Xreal Eye camera addon adds 6DOF positional tracking to Xreal One display glasses.

If you're unfamiliar, Xreal devices are display glasses that act like monitors, taking in power and HDMI or DisplayPort over USB-C from your existing devices and displaying this input on a virtual screen in front of you.

The current Xreal One series have built-in 3DoF tracking, meaning the screen stays in place when you rotate your head. However, when you move your head, such as when leaning, the display will seem as if it's attached to your head, not fixed in space.

Now, Xreal has started to launch an accessory called Xreal Eye, a camera that attaches between the lenses.

For most buyers, the purpose of Xreal Eye is to enable first-person capture of photos and videos, similar to the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. But for those who use the Xreal Beam Pro device, Xreal Eye upgrades Xreal One glasses to 6DoF positional tracking, meaning the virtual screen will remain fixed in space even as you move around.

Xreal Eye

Xreal Beam Pro, if you're unaware, is a $200 phone-like device that acts as a dedicated computing device for your Xreal glasses. It was primarily designed for the Xreal Air 2 Ultra glasses which have two built-in cameras, and on Air 2 Ultra the Beam Pro also enables 6DoF.

It's rare to see an XR device achieve 6DoF positional tracking with only one camera, called monocular SLAM, and it likely doesn't offer the same tracking quality you'd get on headsets and glasses with multiple cameras. Xreal also cautions that it won't work well in low lighting, outdoors, or in any other environment where objects are far away.

Xreal Eye preorders have opened in some regions like Japan, and the company plans to launch it in the other countries where Xreal One is sold in late June.

The total entry price for Xreal One glasses with Xreal Eye and Xreal Beam Pro is $800, and you can opt for the higher-end Xreal One Pro or higher RAM and storage model of Xreal Beam Pro.