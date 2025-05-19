Dungeons Of Eternity Teases Major Update With First Look At PC VR Visuals

Dungeons of Eternity teased its “biggest content update yet” alongside its first look at the PC VR version's visual upgrades.

Developed by Othergate, Dungeons of Eternity is a fantasy action RPG playable alone or in four-player co-op. Initially launched in 2023 on Quest, we've known for a while that a Steam release is on the way. We've now got a first look at the upcoming enhancements like real-time lighting, volumetric effects, ambient occlusion on PC VR, and you can see that in action below.

While Dungeons of Eternity initially targeted a Q4 2024 launch on Steam, that release window was later delayed and currently aims for Q2 2025. Addressing this in the YouTube description, Othergate confirmed that “we didn’t want to just port the game from Quest, we’re launching it alongside our biggest content update yet.”

Since arriving on Quest, Dungeons of Eternity has received several notable updates, and last December saw co-op expand to support four players alongside adding new bosses and a PvP mode. Other notable post-launch changes include an Arachnophobia Mode that lets you swap out spiders, while last May delivered the 'Longswords and Traps Spring' update.

Dungeons of Eternity currently targets a Q2 2025 launch on Steam, and it's available now on Quest. As for other platforms, Othergate previously ruled out a release for Rift, PS VR2 and Pico.