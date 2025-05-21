Syberia VR Brings The Classic Adventure To Quest 3 This Year

Syberia, the classic point-and-click adventure, is getting a VR edition on Quest 3 later this year.

News emerged during yesterday's Syberia Remastered reveal for flatscreen platforms, which is remaking the 2002 adventure from Benoît Sokal with a 3D world, reimagined puzzles and further changes. During this announcement, publisher Microids also confirmed it's developing a VR edition that's been “specifically designed for Meta Quest 3.”

No screenshots or trailers have been released yet, though Microids states Syberia VR was “conceived from the beginning as an experience in its own right” and remains faithful to the original game. Little else is currently known, and it's also unclear if Syberia VR is being handled by the Remastered developers, Virtuallyz Gaming and Microids Studio Paris, or a separate team. More information will be revealed “in the coming months.”

Originally released in 2002, Syberia takes place in the same universe as Sokal's Amerzone, which also received a flatscreen remake. The story follows American lawyer Kate Walker who's tasked with overseeing a major company's sale following the owner's death, only to learn that the owner's brother still lives. Three sequels have since followed, the most recent being Syberia: The World Before in 2022.

Syberia VR targets a late 2025 release on Quest 3, launching “at the same time” as Syberia Remastered on PS5, Xbox, and PC.