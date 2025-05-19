Adepts Arena Fights Golems In A New VR Fantasy Adventure

Adepts Arena is a new first-person fantasy adventure coming to Quest and Steam.

Developed by Seville studio Giant Stride Games, Adepts Arena promises “advanced physics-based effects” where you master the earth element to save your world and learn new abilities. Playing as an 'Earth Adept of the Order', we find this fantasy world threatened by the rogue Artificers who have built an army of Golems to drain the Earth Spirits of their energy, and we're tasked with stopping them.

Mastering the earth element involves defeating enemies by throwing rocks, building structures to protect you, creating new pathways to reach otherwise inaccessible locations, and gradually learn new abilities. Adepts Arena also includes sandbox levels where you fight to defend allies from enemy waves. On Steam, there's a flatscreen mode with FPS-like controls, and VR gameplay is comparatively described as a “martial arts simulation.”

While Adepts Arena focuses on a single-player campaign and one specific element, we're reminded of Elements Divided. Taking inspiration from Avatar: The Last Airbender, this recent multiplayer game from Fast Travel Games lets you choose between earth, air, fire, and water elements as you compete in arena-based combat.

Adepts Arena is heading to Steam with a flatscreen mode and Quest, though the release window is currently unconfirmed.