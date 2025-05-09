Assetto Corsa EVO Update Promises Improved PC VR Performance

The latest Assetto Corsa EVO update added seven new cars and promised PC VR performance improvements.

Following an early access launch in January, Assetto Corsa EVO quickly came under fire for poor performance with its official but optional PC VR support. While short-term workarounds were offered, developer Kunos Simulazioni released an early access roadmap which confirmed that the second major update would feature performance improvements on PC VR.

That patch has now gone live. Simply titled Update 0.2, this marks what Kunos Simulazioni calls the second step in its optimization roadmap. That notably mentions “numerous improvements to enhance stability and performance across all configurations, including VR setups and triple-screen support.”

While we've yet to test this new update ourselves, you can find a comparison video below from HYPEVR TV, and that's running on an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090.

Elsewhere, other significant changes include seven new cars; Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA, Lotus Exige V6 Cup, Porsche 911 Turbo 3.6 [964], Mazda MX-5 NA, Honda NSX-R, Maserati GT2, and the Alfa Romeo 75 1.8 Turbo Evoluzione. Austin's Circuit of the Americas and the UK's Donington Park are the two new circuits, and you can now create custom race weekends.

Notably, a new gameplay structure has also been introduced that's split between 'Open Mode' and 'Career Mode'. Both are playable offline and the former options provides access to all vehicles and customization options immediately. Career Mode uses a progression system with an in-game economy and driver's academy for unlocking new options. Finally, update 0.2 added a 'Replay Gallery' where you can save your race footage, and new tools for adjusting AI performance.

As for what's next, 'Step 3' for VR support is also mentioned in the roadmap's 3rd major update, though what specifically that will include is unclear and a release date hasn't been confirmed. Tyre models, a multiplayer mode and two new circuits - the Red Bull Ring circuit and Spa-Francorchamps - are also planned. You can see that in full below.

Assetto Corsa EVO - Early Access Roadmap as of May 7, 2025

Assetto Corsa EVO is available now on Steam Early Access, and the Steam FAQ confirms it's still aiming for full release “within less than one year from the start of Early Access.”