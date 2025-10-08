Samsung HUD Glasses, Powered By Google, Could Launch Next Year

Samsung and Google plan to launch HUD glasses next year to take on Meta Ray-Ban Display, South Korea's The Financial News reports.

Samsung made the "reference design" glasses with a monocular heads-up display (HUD) that Google showed off at TED2025 and demoed at I/O 2025 earlier this year, but the companies haven't yet officially announced plans for a product.

Google did announce earlier this year that it's working with the eyewear companies Gentle Monster and Warby Parker on Gemini smart glasses, and will work with Kering Eyewear in the future, but it also confirmed that the in-lens display will be "optional" for products, suggesting that these will be simpler Ray-Ban Meta competitors.

Now, The Financial News reports that Samsung and Google plan to launch smart glasses with a display next year, productizing the concept shown at TED and I/O to take on Meta Ray-Ban Display.

Samsung is also working on cheaper smart glasses without a display, the outlet says, seemingly aiming to compete with the regular Ray-Ban Meta glasses too.

Samsung and Google's partnership on smart glasses products would be a continuation of their work on the first Android XR headset, rumored to launch later this month, which may be branded Galaxy XR.

For both the headset and glasses, the idea here is that Samsung handles the hardware while Google provides the software, playing to the strengths of each company, and bringing in the existing Android and Google devices and services ecosystem – strong cards to play against Meta.