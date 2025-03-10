Major Developers Are Already Using Quest's Passthrough API

Meta will host Niantic, Creature, and Resolution to "showcase real-world examples of developers who are already leveraging our latest Passthrough Camera API" at GDC next week.

The revelation comes from a listing for a GDC 2025 Meta Developer Summit called Merge Realities, Multiply Wonder: Expert Guidance on Mixed Reality Development. Here's its description:

Join our experts as they share their hands-on experience and insights from developing and launching Spaceship Home, a groundbreaking Mixed Reality experience on Meta Quest. You'll gain valuable guidance on designing immersive MR experiences that captivate and inspire.



Next, we'll give you an exclusive look at some of the exciting upcoming roadmap items that will revolutionize MR development. Discover how these new features will make it easier to create stunningly realistic and engaging MR experiences.



Finally, we'll showcase real-world examples of developers who are already leveraging our latest Passthrough Camera API to take their apps to the next level. See how they're using this powerful tool to create seamless and interactive MR experiences that blur the lines between reality and fantasy.



Don't miss this opportunity to learn from the experts and stay ahead of the curve in MR development. Join us for an informative and inspiring session that will help you unlock the full potential of Mixed Reality!



Takeaway

The developers will gain insights from developers that have deployed MR as to how to make their game more playable and engaging across a wide variety of rooms. They will be introduced to the new Passthrough API which support real-time use of customized computer-vision to be deployed in games.

The summit listing comes a week after a Meta support page went live describing a "headset camera" permission which "allows an app to access the real-time passthrough camera feed from the front of your headset".

Meta announced the Passthrough API at Connect 2024 back in September, saying that it will "enable all kinds of cutting-edge MR experiences".

The Meta support page that emerged last week gives three examples of how Quest apps could leverage the passthrough view:

• Object recognition. Developers can create apps that recognise and use specific objects within your real-environment. For example, a digital board game that incorporates physical game pieces or boards.



• Location recognition. Developers can create experiences that respond differently depending on where the camera feed shows you are located . For example, indoors or outdoors, at a famous landmark, or in a specific type of room.



• Other machine learning functionality. Developers are able to run custom machine learning models against data from the real-time camera feed. This could be used for retexturing/shading, games involving participants who are not wearing headsets, person/animal detection, or any number of custom industrial/training use-cases.

Meanwhile, Google confirmed last month that Android XR, its upcoming OS set to debut in Samsung's standalone headset, will let apps access the passthrough camera view at launch.