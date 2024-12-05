MR Puzzle Game Make It Stable Adds First Campaign In New Update

Make It Stable, a free to download mixed reality stacking game, adds new DLC levels today on Quest.

Developed by Odders Lab, whose previous work includes OhShape and Les Mills XR Bodycombat, Make It Stable tests your ability to balance everyday objects as you build taller towers in mixed reality using hand tracking or controllers. Following its recent release, the studio announced that it's now launching the paid 'First Campaign' DLC.

While the base game includes ten levels, Make It Stable's new DLC adds 30 levels set across three different worlds. Each of them features distinct gameplay mechanics like magnets and sticky clay, and the DLC also grants access to the game's previous daily challenges.

Make It Stable is available now on the Meta Quest platform as a free download, while the First Campaign DLC costs $5. An Apple Vision Pro version was previously confirmed, though the release date remains unconfirmed.