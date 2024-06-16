Logitech MX Ink is a tracked stylus for Meta Quest headsets.

MX Ink will support Quest 2 and Quest 3 and be the first officially supported tracked accessory for an Oculus or Meta headset.

The news, originally set to be announced tomorrow, was accidentally revealed earlier today by VentureBeat in an article that was shared widely on social media and has now been taken down.

Logitech MX Ink is designed for both 2D drawing on a physical surface via its pressure-sensitive tip and for 3D creativity via full 6DoF positional tracking (via the headset cameras), multiple buttons, and a haptic feedback actuator.

MX Ink

It pairs to the headset without needing to unpair Touch controllers, which Meta says represents the first time Quest headsets can track three controllers at once. That means you can mix and match Touch controllers and MX Ink and switch between them at any time "without interruptions".

When it's paired for the first time, Meta says you'll be taken through a custom tutorial built into the Quest system software, and a new section of the headset settings will allow customizing pressure curves for the nib and the primary buttons, initial activation force, and double tap timing.

MX Ink on its own charges via USB-C, and Logitech will sell a dock called MX Inkwell for more convenient charging.

The company will also offer a mat with "smooth texture that pairs great with box nibs" for 2D creativity called MX Mat.

MX Inkwell

MX Ink will be supported in the following Quest apps:

Additionally, MX Ink will be supported in Adobe Substance Modeler and Elucis by RealizeMedical, PC VR apps usable over Quest Link / Air Link.

Logitech will soon make an SDK available for other developers to integrate it.

MX Mat can be seen in the bottom right image.

Logitech MX Ink is set to launch at the end of September, priced at $130. Pricing for the MX Inkwell dock and MX Mat hasn't yet been revealed.

Apple has reportedly tested Apple Pencil Pro support for Vision Pro, and if this happens it could be the perfect accessory for the headset. But unless that happens before late September, it looks like Meta will get there first through this partnership with Logitech.