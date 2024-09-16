You can now learn to draw with a Quest 3 headset and pencil in hand.

The innovative mixed reality app Pencil! is now available in early access on the Horizon Store. Below is a short video showing how you use the left Quest controller as a paperweight to sync up the paper's physical position to the virtual guiding lines.

The idea offers aspiring artists another path to early tracing repetition practice powered by the Quest 3 or Quest Pro VR headsets operating in mixed reality mode.

We first covered the idea when Pencil gained traction early this year after winning at a Meta hackathon. Now, Pencil includes step-by-step guides meant to cover "Shape & Form, Perspective, Texture, Anatomy" and more. There's also a free draw mode.

While the MX Ink stylus is on the way for artists to work inside Horizon OS-based headsets, the low-tech-meets-high-tech Pencil app shows enormous potential if devs can continue to build on the ideas demonstrated here.

Pencil is available now in early access for Quest 3 and Quest Pro. We think Pencil could have a lot of potential for early art education paired with the forthcoming low cost Quest 3S.