Aces of Thunder, a VR aerial combat sim, has been delayed until 2025.

For the unfamiliar, Aces of Thunder is an upcoming flight simulation game developed by War Thunder's studio, Gaijin Entertainment. While it previously targeted a Q4 2024 release window on Steam and PlayStation VR2, that's no longer the case and the studio confirmed it's been "slightly postponed" to 2025.

Here's an official statement as seen on Instagram.

While almost everything is currently ready, we’d like a little extra time to polish the game. In addition, we’ve also decided to prepare more content for #AcesofThunder than we initially planned, which we will discuss in more detail later in a separate developer diary. We will definitely announce the exact release date in a separate news article in the early months of next year.



We don’t want to make all of you wait too long, but our goal is to create an interesting, high-quality, diverse and most importantly fun game that everyone will enjoy playing, and to realise that vision we just need a bit more time. Stick around! We’ve got lots of exciting things still to show you all, we’ll share more very soon!

Aces of Thunder joins an increasingly long list across VR/MR gaming that only looks set to grow. Other high profile delays include Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate, Zombie Army VR, Laser Dance, and Hitman: World Of Assassination, alongside platform-specific delays like Starship Troopers: Continuum or Ghosts of Tabor (PS VR2), and Alien: Rogue Incursion (Quest 3).

Featuring two dozen "iconic aircraft," Aces of Thunder lets you squad up with friends or go solo across single-player scenarios, and it promises 15 maps across three key theaters from World War 2: the Eastern Front, Western Europe, and the Pacific Ocean. The studio recently provided a new look at the game's interface, too, which you can watch below.

Aces of Thunder targets a 2025 launch on PlayStation VR2 and SteamVR. We'll keep you informed as we learn more.