Starship Troopers: Continuum Re-Emerges On PlayStation Store Following Late Delay

Starship Troopers: Continuum was supposed to reach PlayStation VR2 today. Instead, it's been delayed once again.

We've known since its reveal that Starship Troopers: Continuum would receive a staggered launch between platforms. Following its Quest release earlier this month, the PS VR2 version was due to follow on November 25. That's no longer going ahead and two days ago, XR Games announced that it's been delayed once more. A new release window wasn't provided.

Here's the full statement:

Thank you to all the fans who have joined us on Meta Quest for the launch of Starship Troopers: Continuum! To address feedback from the Quest release and ensure the PlayStation VR2 version is the best it can be, we wanted you to know that the PS VR2 release scheduled for November 25 has been slightly delayed.

We know you've been waiting for a long time, and we're committed to deliveringt he best possible experience on all platforms. We truly appreciate your patience and can't wait to see you on the battlefield soon. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.

While we've seen numerous delays in recent months for various high-profile VR games, what's more unusual is that Starship Troopers: Continuum was initially removed from the PlayStation Store entirely. Since publishing this article, however, a new listing has emerged under a different URL, while numerous users on Reddit previously reported receiving refunds for their pre-orders. We've asked XR Games for an official comment, and we'll update this article if we learn more.

We had mixed opinions in our recent hands-on impressions with the Quest 3 version of Starship Troopers: Continuum. Though we criticized the presentation and enemy variety, we had praise for the progression system and co-op gameplay. Specifics aren't yet public, but XR Games states an update with Quest Pro support is also coming soon.

Starship Troopers: Continuum is out now on the Meta Quest platform, while the PS VR2 release date is currently unknown.