XR News Round-Up: Inter Solar 83, Shave & Stuff, Living Room & More

The latest XR News Round-Up is here, offering quick updates on recent news stories.

As we approach 2024's end, the news simply isn't letting up. We went hands-on with Samsung's upcoming Android XR headset, we learned three other companies are developing their own Android XR headsets, and Quest v72 began rolling out. Several games were also announced for the upcoming platform, Beat Saber added a Metallica DLC pack, while Quest saw Action Hero, Iron Rebellion, and Home Sports launch.

Our weekly newsletter and latest articles can tell you the rest. Otherwise, here are a few stories we initially missed.

Space exploration game Inter Solar 83 received its latest Alpha update this week on PC VR. Changes include a new planet type, a reworking of the atmospheric systems, visual enhancements like volumetric fog, more terrain models, an updated save system, and more. A free demo remains available on Steam, and the closed Alpha is accessible via Patreon.

Following its recent launch on Quest, mixed reality wildlife management game Living Room received a free Winter Update. That introduced festive decorations, a new Pet Happiness System, more toys and other features like island refunds to reclaim Happy Points.

VR Barber Sim Shave & Stuff Gets Dreads DLC & PlayStation VR2 Port

It's been a busy week for Shave & Stuff, the barber and tattoo VR sim from HyperVR Games. Alongside launching the Dreads DLC on Quest with more than 30 new scenarios, it's also received a visual overhaul with the 'Glow-Up Update,' and a new port for the base game on PlayStation VR2.

Thrasher Wins Apple Vision Pro Game Of The Year At The App Store Awards

Thrasher, the new VR arcade game from developer Puddle and publisher Creature, won the Apple Vision Pro Game of the Year at the recent App Store Awards hosted by Apple. Initially released back in July on Vision Pro and Quest, this spiritual successor to Thrasher sees you guiding a space eel across unusual landscapes and fighting bosses in a race for survival.

Batman: Arkham Shadow Wins Best VR/AR Game At The Game Awards

*Camouflaj

Beating other nominees Arizona Sunshine Remake, Metal: Hellsinger VR, Metro Awakening, and Asgard's Wrath 2 - which missed last year's cutoff due to its mid-December launch - Batman: Arkham Shadow is this year's winner for Best VR/AR Game at Geoff Keighley's The Game Awards. You may have spotted they misspelled Camouflaj's name, but this isn't the first time that's happened recently.

