Job Simulator, Vacation Simulator, and Demeo will be available on Android XR.

Since launching in 2016 and 2019 respectively, Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator have both been ported to most XR headsets across the years, most recently on Apple Vision Pro. As a Google-owned studio, it's unsurprising to see Owlchemy Labs announce support for Samsung's standalone headset code named 'Project Moohan,' which runs on Google's new Android XR operating system.

Detailing its decision in a new blog post, Owlchemy states this provides a “streamlined approach to creating immersive experiences” across various XR devices. Alongside Samsung's announcement earlier today, it's worth mentioning that Sony, Lynx, and Xreal are also building Android XR devices too.

As for Demeo, Resolution Games confirmed the RPG co-op tabletop hit will be available on Android XR devices, starting with Project Moohan. While little else is currently known about this port, the publisher revealed that the Android XR version will support eye-tracked foveated rendering.

It's unknown who else is currently planning to port VR or MR games over to Android XR. However, you'll be able to play PC VR games on Project Moohan if you've got a gaming PC through Virtual Desktop, which is a confirmed Android XR partner. You can read more about our initial headset impressions below.