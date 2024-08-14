Roto VR Explorer Is A 360° Chair That Moves When You Turn In-Game

Roto VR Explorer is a new VR chair for Quest launching this October.

Marking the first chair to join the 'Made For Meta' accessory program, Roto VR Explorer is a VR chair with a leather seat, back supports, adjustable seat height, and a footrest for comfort when rotating 360°. The chair moves when you turn direction in-game using “Look & Turn” technology, an approach Roto VR believes can help solve motion sickness issues with locomotion and 360º viewing.

Alongside a motorized base for turning, Roto VR Explorer uses full-body haptic feedback through a built-in rumble pack that syncs with the audio. Roto VR states its modular design supports various accessories, and it's compatible with over 400 Quest games and apps. That's demonstrated above with Asgard's Wrath 2, Population One, DIG VR, and Zombieland: Headshot Fever.

Pre-orders go live for the Roto VR Explorer at $799, and it's set to ship this October.