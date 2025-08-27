No Man's Sky Is The First VR Game To Use PS5 Pro's PSSR AI Upscaling

No Man's Sky is the first PlayStation VR2 game confirmed to use PS5 Pro's PSSR AI upscaling, improving image clarity.

Similar to NVIDIA's DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) on PC, PS5 Pro's PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) feature uses a neural network trained on gameplay footage to upscale games, with much higher quality results than traditional image upscaling techniques.

When PS5 Pro launched back in November, Sony told CNET that PSSR did not yet support PlayStation VR2, but that it would arrive in a future firmware update. It seems that this has now happened, as the changelog for the No Man's Sky Voyagers update says that the game now leverages it on PS VR2.

That makes No Man's Sky the first PS VR2 game to publicly confirm support for PSSR.

Hello Games says it worked closely with Sony for more than a year to achieve the "mind boggling feat" of pairing its existing eye-tracked foveated rendering with PSSR, and claims that the combination of these two features enables "ultra-high definition and incredible detail" for PS5 Pro owners in VR.

Screenshot of PSSR in action in No Man's Sky in VR on PS5 Pro.

The Voyagers update also introduces a new 'Corvette' personal ship that you can invite friends onto as an open space, letting you wander down halls and make the most of med-bays, sleeping quarters, war rooms, and teleporters.

The update comes just days after Sony increased the price of PS5 Pro in the US to $750, driving up the cost of achieving higher-fidelity console VR.