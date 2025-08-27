No Man's Sky Voyagers Update Lets Friends Come Aboard Your 'Corvette'

The No Man's Sky Voyagers update lets you build larger, more ambitious ships with friends, and it's out now.

Otherwise known as No Man's Sky 6.0, the latest expansion introduces more customization options for budding mechanics to tweak their space hauler. Hello Games calls this ship type 'Corvette'. In addition to getting you from point A to point B, you can now invite others aboard to explore the ship as an open space, wandering down halls and making the most of med-bays, sleeping quarters, war rooms, and teleporters.

"Adding bigger weapons to your Corvette increases your firepower. Add sleeping quarters and a mission radar, and you are ready to welcome a crew of friends on board," explains Hello Games founder Sean Murray. "Add a mission radar, and you are ready to adventure. A teleporter and you have an away team. Or just a window… and suddenly there are these special moments, watching as the universe flies by outside at warp speed."

The Voyagers Update is the third major update No Man's Sky has received in the past 12 months, and comes just over a year after the "complete refresh" to its universe via the Worlds Part 1 update. Similar to Voyagers' overhaul of ship building, the Worlds updates introduced new flora and fauna, as well as dynamic water effects such as reflections, and a new ocean system that introduces kilometers of depth.

Hello Games also revealed that to celebrate the ninth anniversary of its debut, a new range of No Man's Sky merchandise will be available for purchase. Some of the items available include Gek and Traveler plushies, a new vinyl soundtrack, t-shirts, pins, and more.

The No Man's Sky 6.0 Voyagers update is now available on SteamVR, PlayStation VR2, and flatscreen platforms.