Sony Increases PS5 Console Prices In The US

 &  David Heaney
Sony is increasing the price of the PS5 and PS5 Pro in the US.

From tomorrow, the Digital Edition will be $500, the version with a disc drive $550, and the PS5 Pro $750.

"Similar to many global businesses, we continue to navigate a challenging economic environment", Sony says.

It comes just over four months after the company also raised the price of PS5 in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

For VR, it brings the minimum entry price for the PlayStation VR2 console experience, if you don't already own the PS5, back up to $900, negating some of the advantage of this year's PS VR2 price cut.

