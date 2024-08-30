Looking for new VR games this September? Here are our monthly upcoming highlights.

August is often a quieter month for VR gaming but new games continued to launch. We reviewed Hello Cruel World, Track Craft, and Zero Caliber 2, alongside going hands-on with Pixel Dungeon, The Burst, and Fracked on Quest. Astro Hunters VR and Retronika joined this lineup, and several VR games reached new platforms, such as Compound, Outta Hand, Arcade Paradise VR, and Sushi Ben.

September is already packing big releases across each major VR platform, which will likely grow with the imminent Pico 4 Ultra launch and rumored Quest 3S announcement. We'll update this list as more VR games receive release dates or delays, and our upcoming VR games article continues to offer a more comprehensive list beyond our recommendations.

For now, these are the new VR games reaching Quest, PC VR, PlayStation VR2, Pico, and Apple Vision Pro this September.

Stunt Double Joe McFlash - September 2 (Quest)

Stunt Double Joe McFlash from Moonshine Games takes you into the "adrenaline-charged world" of Hollywood's titular stunt driver. Appearing as a special guest on a TV chat show, you'll be sharing experiences from five different films that range between high-speed chases and navigating treacherous streets.

Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded - September 5 (Quest 3)

Created by XR Games in partnership with IO Interactive, Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded will bring the sandbox stealth game exclusively to Quest 3. Featuring new features like an overhauled user interface and dual-wielding items, you can check out our recent interview to learn more.

Puzzle Sculpt - September 5 (Apple Vision Pro)

Puzzle Sculpt is a new spatial puzzle game that marks the debut Apple Vision Pro title by Schell Games (Among Us VR, I Expect You To Die). It's described as a relaxing mixed reality game where you must decipher "increasingly challenging clues" to solve 3D puzzles in your living room.

Starwave - September 5 (Quest)

Starwave from Tigertron and Skymap Games is a new VR rhythm game that places interstellar wands in each hand as you embark on a cosmic journey. We had positive impressions in our recent BitSummit preview, and our full review is coming soon.

UNDERDOGS - September 5 (Pico)

Previously launched on Quest and Steam, UNDERDOGS is now bringing the urban sci-fi VR mech brawler to Pico. Set in the 22nd-century underground fighting pits of New Brakka. This physics-based brawler uses arm-based locomotion and a comic book-style presentation, and this month's port follows the recent Sandboxxer update.

Chernobyl Again - September 12 (PC VR, Pico, PSVR 2, Quest)

Chernobyl Again is a VR time-traveling adventure where you must save the nuclear power plant. Created by Vimagineo, the game puts you in the shoes of Olena Pnomarenko, who's been searching for a way to travel through time to see her parents again. We'll bring you our impressions soon.

Hotel R’n’R - Rockstar Simulator - September 12 (Quest)

Hotel R’n’R - Rockstar Simulator is a rock’n’roll-themed action game by Wolf & Wood that originally appeared in 2020. As a failed musician who's made a deal with the devil, you must smash up seven hotels to gain infamy across a world tour campaign.

Mannequin - September 12 (PC VR, Quest)

Mannequin, the hide-and-seek asymmetrical VR multiplayer game, is leaving early access soon. Three aliens can freeze to blend in with your surroundings, while two agents must detect and kill them with a single shot. That occurs across four maps, and custom modes will be available at launch.

Neon Squad Tactics - September 17 (PC VR)

Developed by Tin Man Games, Neon Squad Tactics is a VR turn-based strategy game previously launched on Quest. Playable solo or in online co-op for up to four players, it tasks you with carrying out missions for powerful corporations as you navigate a neon-lit underworld.

Into The Radius - September 19 (PSVR 2)

Initially launched on Steam in 2020, Into The Radius from CM Games is now heading to Sony's latest virtual reality headset. On PSVR 2, publisher Fast Travel Games confirmed the full campaign is running at 90fps performance that utilizes foveated rendering via eye tracking. Adaptive triggers and haptic feedback are also supported.

Escaping Wonderland - September 26 (Pico, Quest)

Escaping Wonderland is a new VR adventure follow-up to 2020's Down The Rabbit Hole. Developed by Cortopia Studios (Wands Alliance), it uses a diorama perspective as you navigate puzzle gameplay focused on exploration, where you'll encounter characters from Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland.

Metal: Hellsinger VR - September 26 (Quest)

Metal: Hellsinger VR is officially adapting the heavy metal rhythm FPS, featuring everything from the original game and "many" post-launch features. Only the Quest version is launching this month, though, and it'll reach PSVR 2 and PC VR a week later. You can read our recent interview to learn more.

Impulse: Playing With Reality - September 2024 (Quest)

Impulse: Playing with Reality is an interactive documentary narrated by Tilda Swinton that explores ADHD through mixed reality. Following 2021's Goliath: Playing with Reality, Impulse looks at Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and "tells the stories of four people coming to terms with the decisions which have chartered their lives."

