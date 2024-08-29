UNDERDOGS Sandboxxxer Update Includes Level Editor & Fresh Ways To Twist Metal

One Hamsa, developers of Racket: Nx and UNDERDOGS, launched a substantial update to the outstanding VR Mech brawler.

Released under the tagline: “Build Shit | Break Shit,” the Sandboxxer update for UNDERDOGS will see the core mechanics applied to a range of new modes. This includes a level editor-style set of tools that allow players to customize and share their experiences.

Sandboxxer comes with ten unlockable Challenges created by the developers that add new quick session play styles to the game, similar to the existing Skirmish mode. From simple “kill as many enemies as possible within the time limit” modes to slightly more creative outlets for mechanized mayhem, Sandboxxer offers the chance to engage with the fantastic core mechanics in fresh and exciting ways.

One of my personal favorites sees you team up with the campaign mode’s first boss, fighting off waves of enemies side-by-side until one of you falls. It's not quite as good as co-op, but it shows that there is some real potential for that kind of experience.

The building element of the update is well delivered and provides an accessible introduction to game modding, although the current tutorial could use a bit of work. Some of the slightly more complicated features were difficult to work out, but overall the editing tools are structured in an intuitive way that makes sense with some practice. Once mastered, they allow players to put together some genuinely fun and creative scenarios that are as much fun to build as they are to play.

Not only can you build your own arena using a set of environmental tools, but you can also program waves of enemies and simple enemy behaviors, with bespoke win conditions amongst a range of other systems. With the ability to share your creations there is potential for a near endless supply of community content, ensuring that fans of the game will never be wanting for new ways to send junk dogs to the scrap heap.

Rounding out the update is a Practice Gym that provides players with a place to try out new builds and get familiar with the full mechanics that the game offers at a more moderate pace.

The Sandboxxer update should be available as of August 29th on Quest and Steam, and will be included in the Pico release on September 5th.