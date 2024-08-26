Astro Hunters VR Takes The PvPvE Shooter To Quest Next Month

Astro Hunters VR, a PvPvE extraction shooter, announced a release date on Quest.

Developed by Wenkly Studio (Survival Nation, Elven Assassin), you may recall that Astro Hunters VR released on Steam earlier this month. While the developer initially targeted a Q3 2024 release window on Quest, it's now confirmed that Astro Hunters VR will launch on the Meta Horizon Store this September. Cross-platform support for online multiplayer was also previously confirmed.

As a member of the Hunters mercenary group, Astro Hunters VR encourages a risk-or-reward approach where you can team up with other players to ensure survival or kill them for better loot. Your goal involves scavenging across different planets to gather resources and create new items at crafting stations on your mothership, killing enemies along the way with various weaponry.

Astro Hunters VR reaches the Meta Quest platform on September 19, and pre-orders provide a 10% discount with an exclusive cosmetic skin. It's available now on Steam, while Pico and PSVR 2 ports will follow at a later date.