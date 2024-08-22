Hotel R'n'R Smashes Its Way To Quest Next Month

Hotel R’n’R - Rockstar Simulator brings the physics-based demolition sim to Quest next month.

Developed by Wolf & Wood, whose previous work includes C-Smash VRS, The Exorcist: Legion VR, and The Last Worker, Hotel R’n’R is a rock’n’roll-themed action game that originally appeared in 2020. As a failed musician who's made a deal with the devil, you must smash up seven hotels to gain infamy across a world tour campaign.

0:00 / 1:09 1×

The Quest version features the whole Hotel R’n’R campaign with fully voiced characters, mini-games like a shooting gallery and skeeball, and a newly revamped menu. Over 40 weapons, tools, and systems are available, such as fireworks, a baseball bat, and an electric baton, and you can also combine items to create something even stronger.

The developer states that this latest port contains several new features, like letting you escape the ragdoll security guard and other "numerous improvements." Wolf & Wood confirmed that the PC and PlayStation VR2 versions will be updated with these new features "soon" after the Quest launch.

"We’ve worked hard to bring the fully featured game across to Meta Quest 2 with very little changed," stated Ryan Bousfield, Founder of Wolf & Wood in a prepared statement. "We’re already working on new weapons and features, which are all

planned as some very exciting updates."

Hotel R’n’R - Rockstar Simulator arrives on the Meta Quest platform on September 12 with a 10% pre-order discount. Elsewhere, it's available now on PC VR, PSVR, and PSVR 2.