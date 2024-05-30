After some new VR games in June 2024? Here are our monthly highlights.

May marked yet another busy month for VR gaming. While we reviewed numerous games such as MADiSON VR, Blacktop Hoops, Ultimate Swing Golf and Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2, we also offered our thoughts on Masters of Light, Mannequin and more. We also saw Homeworld: Vast Reaches, Smalland VR, Mecha Party, F1 24 and Venture's Gauntlet.

You won't find as many new VR games this month. Summer months are often quieter, yet there's still a good selection coming. Be sure to check out our upcoming VR games list for more, and keep this page bookmarked. We'll update this as we learn more, and don't forget the UploadVR Summer Showcase 2024 takes place on June 26.

For now, these are the biggest new VR games reaching Quest, PC VR, PSVR 2 and Apple Vision Pro this June.

Eternal Starlight - June 3 (Apple Vision Pro)

Three years after reaching Steam and Quest, Eternal Starlight is officially making the jump to Apple Vision Pro. Developed by White Noise Games, this space fleet command game gives you real-time command of an Ender's Game-like space fleet, offering tasks reminiscent of FTL: Faster Than Light.

Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire - June 6 (Quest)

The first VR horror title from Schell Games, Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire is described as a single-player "jumpscare VR horror game." Playing as a vampire hunter guided by a mystical book, you're tasked with slaying these fearsome foes with "distinct peculiarities and inclinations" by quietly disarming traps and navigating puzzles.

Journey to Foundation - June 7 (PC VR)

Created by Archiact, Journey to Foundation is a narrative-focused VR sci-fi adventure. You play as Agent Ward, who possesses unique Mentalic abilities that lets them sense and manipulate the emotions of others. Every choice "carries a consequence and affects your story." On PC, promised upgrades include updated visuals and spatial audio.

BlackForge: A Smithing Adventure - June 13 (PC VR, Quest)

Developed by Mana Brigade, BlackForge: A Smithing Adventure lets you create medieval weaponry to support the town's local heroes, fulfilling requests in the campaign. At launch, it features a full campaign and story where your tools become essential for others as they fight a mysterious evil.

Neon Squad Tactics - June 13 (Quest)

Developed by Tin Man Games, Neon Squad Tactics takes us to a cyberpunk metropolis called UltraCity. Playable solo or in online co-op, this action-adventure strategy game tasks you with carrying out missions for powerful corporations as you navigate this neon-lit underworld.

Taskmaster VR - June 13 (PC VR, Quest)

Taskmaster VR turns you into a contestant on the popular game show. Stepping into the Taskmaster house, this upcoming adaptation puts you up against "a menagerie of weird and wonderful tasks." Multiple solutions are available for completing each challenge and those must be cleared within a time limit to impress the Taskmaster, Greg Davies.

Downtown Club - June 14 (Quest)

Developed by Commuter Games, Downtown Club differs considerably from other VR racing games. Instead of just placing you inside the driver's seat, Downtown Club features full motion control support that involves directly grabbing the wheel, shifter, and handbrake. The early access release features four gameplay modes, three hot hatch cars, and customizable vehicles.

Sky Climb - June 26 (PSVR 2)

Previously launched on Quest, Sky Climb by VRMonkey is a VR platforming game set in a "balloon-themed universe." Promising an adventure that spans 65 levels across seven worlds with various power-ups, this family-friendly experience includes a solo campaign, multiplayer mode where you can compete against five other players, online leaderboards and a level creator.

Masternoid - June 2024 (PC VR)

A retro-inspired colorful VR game, Masternoid by Pixel Magnet is an arcade brick breaker with a 50-stage campaign and online leaderboards. "Master the art of destruction and explore a universe of 50+ meticulously designed handcrafted levels. Collect all the stars and move through the Masternoid world where a voxel surprise awaits at every corner," states the studio.

Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye - June 2024 (PSVR 2)

Released in early access last June, Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye is a point-and-click adventure set one year after The Secret of Retropolis . It features robo-detective Philip Log and Jenny Montage as they face a new villain. Following a recent last minute delay, the PSVR 2 version is now scheduled to arrive this June.

VRIDER SBK - June 2024 (Quest)

VRIDER is an officially licensed VR game for the Superbike World Championship that offers a mix of arcade and simulation racing elements. It features twelve tracks, including Phillip Island, TT Assen, Imola, and Magny-Cours. It's currently in early access, and June's full release promises five more tracks and online multiplayer. A Steam version is also in development.

