Get Ready For The UploadVR Showcase - Summer 2024

We’re excited to announce the return of the UploadVR Showcase, and we want to hear about all of the interesting and original games you’ve been working on.

UploadVR has been a trusted source for everything VR/AR for the better part of a decade, and it’s an honor every time a developer or publisher chooses us to showcase their most inspiring and compelling projects.

The UploadVR Showcase is brought to you by UploadVR, IGN, and our kind sponsors. Special thanks to our sponsors from the last showcase, especially our generous main sponsor, Perp Games , as well as our supporting sponsors: Timeless Heart VR , PLAYISM , Drakheir , Wenkly Studio , Combat Waffle Studios , Incuvo , Events at Unity Farm , Fountain Game Studio , and Impact Reality . Their contributions help keep the showcase going, and we cannot thank them enough for their generosity.

Here’s some preliminary info about the upcoming UVR Showcase.

How Do I Watch The Showcase?

The showcase premiere date has not yet been determined, but we’re targeting mid to late June 2024.

How Do I Submit My Game to UploadVR?

To participate by submitting a game or to sponsor the showcase, please fill out the form at: showcase.uploadvr.com/apply

How Does UploadVR Select Participants?

We are looking for originality, oddity, interest, and impact, and we aim to produce Showcases that mix unusual and interesting small-scale works from single creators with large-scale projects from well-known teams.

Not all projects are a good fit for a specific Showcase, but we want to cast our net wide to provide our audience with a broad view of what's fun and interesting in VR, and we're open to future resubmissions.

We ask that you commit to placing an embargo on your content and that the video will be released first in the showcase, including any info it reveals.

When Will I Know If My Application Was Accepted?

UploadVR will review applications as they come in and contact applicants with a yes, no, or a more conditional reply as soon as possible. We aim to build the showcase much sooner, which means being more strict about the deadline to submit final videos. The deadline to submit final videos is June 5th, 2024.

If the timing doesn’t work out, there may be room in the next event, or as separate coverage from us. As always, keep us informed about your projects at every stage by emailing tips@uploadvr.com.

When Are Selections Made?

If your project is selected for the showcase, you will be contacted as soon as we review your application. Please wait to contact us regarding the status only if you have not heard from us within 7 days of submitting your application.

To apply as a participant or to sponsor the event, fill out the form HERE.