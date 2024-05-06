Synthabout Is Back…with A Bundle And Quest 3 Giveaway

This post was produced by UploadVR in partnership with Kluge Interactive and Mighty Coconut.

Fans of Synth Riders and Walkabout Mini Golf, we’ve got some news: The base games of both are available as a discounted bundle! The Synthabout bundle launched May 3rd, 2024 and will be available until May 17th, 2024 on the Meta Quest and Steam VR for $31.99 USD.

These collaborating developers are also bringing back the Shangri La La La Remix track in Synth Riders, that way players can celebrate the occasion during the sale! This track is only available for a limited time.

“Many Klugers here love meeting up in Walkabout Mini Golf and exploring the creativity of each course while we play. And, yes, we've fallen in love with the music that runs throughout each course. We enjoy any opportunity to partner up with the team at Mighty Coconut and honored to be able to have their song playable in Synth Riders."

- Arturo Perez, CEO of Kluge Interactive

If you don’t know, the The Shangri La La La Remix track was created by Walkabout’s composer, Chris Reyman, and beat mapped into Synth Riders. Check out the joint trailer featuring the remixed song below:

The Synthabout bundle and the The Shangri La La La Remix track aren’t the only things these devs have in store for fans. Synth Riders and Walkabout have partnered with us at UploadVR to gift one lucky player with a Meta Quest 3!

“We are always looking for fun and easy ways for our players to extend their Walkabout Mini Golf experience. Kluge shares our enthusiasm for creative collaboration, and for us, that’s what it’s all about!”

- David Wyatt, Head of Communication and

business strategy at Mighty Coconut

Starting today, we have a contest running on the Walkabout Mini Golf, Synth Riders, and UploadVR’s social channels, so enter early for your chance to win!