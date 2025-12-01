Final Fury: Tides Of Vygor Update Adds More Moves, Attacks & Modes

Final Fury gives the VR arcade fighter new attacks, more moves, and ranked events in today's Tides of Vygor update.

Following May's early access launch, Kluge Interactive (Synth Riders) is now releasing what it calls the “biggest update yet” for Final Fury. The Tides of Vygor update now allows you to use dive kicks and uppercuts, alongside a “full set of Vygor-powered special attacks” that the studio states will open up new defensive and combo options.

Tides of Vygor also introduces 'Ranked Events,' a series of weekend tournaments that deliver new cosmetics and avatar rewards for competitors. Bonus prizes will also be awarded to top performers. Kluge states December's lineup includes the titular festival and a festive-themed showdown, Festive Fury, to mark the year's end.

Today's update also joins news that Final Fury is now part of the Horizon+ Games Catalog on Quest, a rotating selection of games available to all subscribers. Meta also offers two monthly games that you can keep for as long as you remain subscribed, with December's monthly Horizon+ games being Tactical Assault VR and Smash Drums.

We enjoyed Final Fury in our early access hands-on in May. Though we considered the launch content to be rather slim, we believed it offered “a strong foundation that is approachable to newcomers while having the same kind of mechanical depth that will appeal to traditional fighting game players.”

Final Fury is out now in early access on Steam and the Meta Quest platform.