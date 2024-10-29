Tactical Assault VR Rains Hammer Fire On Quest & Steam

Tactical Assault VR received its latest content update with Hammer Fire.

Currently in early access, Tactical Assault VR from Twisted Barrel Games is a hardcore FPS military sim. The 'Hammer Fire' update introduces a new tactical assault map, which the team states is loosely based on a real-life mission that occurred in Abbottabad, Pakistan in 2012, and features the highest enemy count so far. Your goal is to destroy a downed helicopter, kill the high value target and make your escape.

0:00 / 1:04 1×

"Operators will have to make their way through a steep-inclined, treacherously large town and push towards the compound where the HVT resides. You'll find yourself transitioning from large, open space to claustrophobia-inducing, shoulder-to-shoulder walls," states the studio.

Other new changes include light machine gun (LMG) class of weapon, offering choices like the FNMAG, Minimi, and PKM. There's also a new 'hardcore mode' for all missions, more detailed weapon attachments, new avatar customizations, bHaptics support on Quest and Steam, quality-of-life changes and other multiplayer additions.

Tactical Assault VR is available now in early access on Quest and Steam.