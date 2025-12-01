Tactical Assault VR and Smash Drums are this December's Horizon+ monthly games on Quest.
What Is Meta Horizon+?
The $8/month Horizon+ subscription lets you redeem two Meta-selected Quest games each month as well as access the dozens of titles in its Games Catalog. The service was formerly called Quest+.
Redeeming the monthly games lets you play them while your subscription remains active. Should you cancel the subscription, previously redeemed games won't be playable until you resubscribe.
Meanwhile, you get access to all Games Catalog and Indie Catalog games upon subscribing until your subscription ends. Unlike monthly titles, these games do not remain in your library once they've been removed.
Horizon+ is available on Quest 2, Quest Pro, Quest 3, and Quest 3S.
With 2025 nearly over, it's time for the last monthly redeemable games on Horizon+ this year. November brought us Moss: Book 2 and UBOAT: The Silent Wolf, and those will continue being accessible in your library if you redeemed them while remaining subscribed. Black Friday sales are still on if you're looking to buy discounted Quest games or a new headset, too.
Here's what you need to know about this December's selection.
Smash Drums
VR rhythm game Smash Drums has seen continuous post-launch support since appearing in 2021, and this month's appearance follows the recent early access launch of its 'God of Drums' campaign mode. PotamWorks added missions where you can choose one of three songs, new in-game rewards, and more.
Tactical Assault VR
Currently in early access, Tactical Assault VR from HammerFire Interactive is a hardcore FPS military sim where you can play alone or in co-op with up to six players. This comes with various scenarios like bomb defusal, hostage rescue, or high-value target (HVT) eliminations, and this follows the SWAT Expansion launch in September.
Horizon+ Games Catalog Games
Horizon+ continues offering a Games Catalog of Quest titles that any subscriber can access. Meta can remove and add new games from the catalog at any time, and here is the current Horizon+ Games Catalog in the US:
- Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Bartender VR Simulator
- Blacktop Hoops
- Cook-Out
- Cubism
- Deisim
- Demeo
- Drop Dead: The Cabin
- Dumb Ways Free For All
- Dungeons of Eternity
- Eleven Table Tennis
- Exploding Kittens VR
- Final Fury
- Fruit Ninja 2
- Fruit Salon
- Ghosts of Tabor
- Grimlord
- Guardians Frontline
- Human Fall Flat VR
- iB Cricket
- I Expect You To Die 3
- In Death: Unchained
- Into the Radius
- Job Simulator
- Kingspray Graffiti
- Les Mills Bodycombat
- Maestro
- Medieval Dynasty New Settlement
- Moss
- Onward
- Pets & Stuff
- Pistol Whip
- Pixel Ripped 1995
- Premium Bowling
- Project Demigod
- Puzzling Places
- Racket Club
- Red Matter
- Red Matter 2
- Starship Home
- Synth Riders
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Climb 2
- The Thrill of the Fight
- Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street
- Titans Clinic
- Townsmen VR
- Walkabout Mini Golf
- War of Wizards
- Zero Caliber: Reloaded
Horizon+ Indie Catalog Games
A separate Indie Catalog entered beta testing in October, though it's unclear if access has become more widely available. You can find those games here.
- Alvo
- Battlenauts
- Bocce Time!
- Coffee Quest VR
- Darksword: Battle Eternity
- Disc Frenzy
- Discovery 2
- Elysium Trials
- Espire 1: VR Operative
- Final Overs - VR Cricket
- Galaxy Kart
- Iron Guard
- Laser Thief
- LAX VR
- Make It Stable
- Noun Town Language Learning
- Rogue Ascent VR
- Rogue Piñatas: VRmageddon
- Space Elevator
- Taiko Frenzy
- The Pirate Queen
- Tiny Archers
- Underworld Overseer
- Vibe Punch
- The Wizards