Tactical Assault VR and Smash Drums are this December's Horizon+ monthly games on Quest.

What Is Meta Horizon+? The $8/month Horizon+ subscription lets you redeem two Meta-selected Quest games each month as well as access the dozens of titles in its Games Catalog. The service was formerly called Quest+. Redeeming the monthly games lets you play them while your subscription remains active. Should you cancel the subscription, previously redeemed games won't be playable until you resubscribe. Meanwhile, you get access to all Games Catalog and Indie Catalog games upon subscribing until your subscription ends. Unlike monthly titles, these games do not remain in your library once they've been removed. Horizon+ is available on Quest 2, Quest Pro, Quest 3, and Quest 3S.

With 2025 nearly over, it's time for the last monthly redeemable games on Horizon+ this year. November brought us Moss: Book 2 and UBOAT: The Silent Wolf, and those will continue being accessible in your library if you redeemed them while remaining subscribed. Black Friday sales are still on if you're looking to buy discounted Quest games or a new headset, too.

Here's what you need to know about this December's selection.

Smash Drums

0:00 / 1:15 1×

VR rhythm game Smash Drums has seen continuous post-launch support since appearing in 2021, and this month's appearance follows the recent early access launch of its 'God of Drums' campaign mode. PotamWorks added missions where you can choose one of three songs, new in-game rewards, and more.

Tactical Assault VR

Currently in early access, Tactical Assault VR from HammerFire Interactive is a hardcore FPS military sim where you can play alone or in co-op with up to six players. This comes with various scenarios like bomb defusal, hostage rescue, or high-value target (HVT) eliminations, and this follows the SWAT Expansion launch in September.

Horizon+ Games Catalog Games

Horizon+ continues offering a Games Catalog of Quest titles that any subscriber can access. Meta can remove and add new games from the catalog at any time, and here is the current Horizon+ Games Catalog in the US:

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Bartender VR Simulator

Blacktop Hoops

Cook-Out

Cubism

Deisim

Demeo

Drop Dead: The Cabin

Dumb Ways Free For All

Dungeons of Eternity

Eleven Table Tennis

Exploding Kittens VR

Final Fury

Fruit Ninja 2

Fruit Salon

Ghosts of Tabor

Grimlord

Guardians Frontline

Human Fall Flat VR

iB Cricket

I Expect You To Die 3

In Death: Unchained

Into the Radius

Job Simulator

Kingspray Graffiti

Les Mills Bodycombat

Maestro

Medieval Dynasty New Settlement

Moss

Onward

Pets & Stuff

Pistol Whip

Pixel Ripped 1995

Premium Bowling

Project Demigod

Puzzling Places

Racket Club

Red Matter

Red Matter 2

Starship Home

Synth Riders

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Climb 2

The Thrill of the Fight

Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street

Titans Clinic

Townsmen VR

Walkabout Mini Golf

War of Wizards

Zero Caliber: Reloaded

Horizon+ Indie Catalog Games

A separate Indie Catalog entered beta testing in October, though it's unclear if access has become more widely available. You can find those games here.