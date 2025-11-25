 Skip to content
Meta Black Friday Sale Gives 40% Off Hundreds Of Quest Games

 &  David Heaney
The Meta Horizon Store's Black Friday sale, now on, offers 40% off hundreds of Quest games via the discount code BFCM25.

There are far too many eligible titles for us to reasonably list, but you can see the full selection here.

Eligible games range from blockbusters like Assassin’s Creed Nexus, Reach, Asgard's Wrath 2, Metro Awakening, Alien: Rogue Incursion, Resident Evil 4, and Arizona Sunshine 2 to indie gems like Ghost Town, Superhot VR, Dungeons of Eternity, Walkabout Mini Golf, Real VR Fishing, and GOLF+.

Seriously folks, we could go on all day here, but the TL;DR is: you can get 40% off almost every major title on Quest for the next week. A notable exception is Deadpool VR, which isn't eligible since it only came out last week. You'll still need to fork out $50 for it.

To apply the 40% discount for the eligible titles, just enter the code BFCM25 at checkout.

You can use it as many times as you want, up until 11:59 pm PT on December 2, a week from now.

Quest 3S Is $250 At Best Buy And Comes With $110 Of Black Friday Perks
Quest 3S is on sale for $250 at Best Buy, and comes with a $50 gift card, 1 month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners.
Sale Bundles

Separately, Meta is also offering 11 sale bundles, letting you get multiple games and/or DLC together for a lower price than buying them individually:

If you already own one of the games in a bundle, the price is lowered to reflect that.

