Smash Drums Celebrates Four Years On Quest With Free Campaign Update

Smash Drums is introducing a new single-player campaign in early access today with missions, RPG-like progression, and fresh in-game rewards.

Hot on the heels of Smash Drums' Halloween event, developer PotamWorks is releasing an update in time for U.S. National Drummer Day, also celebrating the game's fourth anniversary on the Quest store on December 2. Called the God of Drums update, this gives you the chance to scale your skills through a solo game mode with RPG-like leveling mechanics and challenging missions.

This campaign centers around scaling the ranks from a spry instrumentalist to the aptly named God of Drums. To achieve this, percussive players must complete missions where you choose between two base game songs or one DLC track.

Those who successfully rank up will also earn in-game rewards through an RPG-style progression system, which starts at Level 1 and goes up to Level 20. PotamWorks states there will be over 100 missions to tackle on the journey, which can be completed in around 3 to 6 hours.

The Smash Drums 'God of Drums' update is available today in early access on Quest, and the final release is “coming soon” to PS VR2.